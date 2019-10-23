The Mahtomedi Zephyrs put up 24 quick points in the first quarter and cruised past winless North St. Paul 44-6 in their playoff opener Tuesday evening.
The Zephyrs (3-6), who held the Polars to 47 yards, now face Minneapolis Washburn (6-2) on Saturday, 1 p.m., in Minneapolis in the Section 4, Class 5A semifinals.
Kyle Oswald opened the scoring with a 25-yard field goal and the Zephyrs ran for three touchdowns before the quarter ended, by Josh Praml from 10 yards, Jordan Hull from 19 and Tony Neubeck from 32.
Praml scored again on a 32-yard, and Hull scored again with an interception and 74-yard return, to open a 37-0 halftime lead. With the backups taking over, quarterback Austin Schuelte closed the scoring with a 26-yard run in the third quarter for a 44-0 lead.
Praml carried seven times for 103 yards as the Zephyrs rushed for 237 yards while passing for just 29. Tony Neubeck had 39 yards on two carries, Hull 37 on six carries, and Schulte net 27 on 11 carries, counting QB sacks. Zach Kozlak carried five times for 15 yards and caught two passes for 17
North’s lone big ply was a 60-yard kickoff return by Casanova Edwards to the Zephyr eight, setting up Billy Lee’s three-yard touchdown. They gained just 46 yards on 6-for-22 passing and one net yard in 23 rushes.
North St. Paul …… 0 0 6 0 — 6
Mahtomedi ……… 24 13 7 0 — 44
Mah — Kyle Oswald 25 field goal
Mah — Josh Praml 10 run (Oswald kick)
Mah — Jordan Hull 19 run (Oswald kick)
Mah — Tony Neubeck 32 run (Oswald kick)
Mah — Praml 32 run (Oswald kick)
Mah — Hull 74 interception return (kick failed)
Mah — Austin Schulte 26 run (Oswald kick)
North — Billy Lee 3 run (run failed)
