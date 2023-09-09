Bouncing back from a humbling opening week, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs rambled past St. Paul Central 48-10, with seniors Alec Mahoney and Charlie Brandt each providing three touchdowns, on Friday evening in St. Paul.
Mahoney gave the Zephyrs a quick 14-0 lead with a 61-yard punt return and 20-yard run for first-period TD’s. Mahoney carried 12 times for 113 yards and added a two-yard TD in the third quarter.
Brandt completed all five of his passes for 88 yards. Gunnar Sather took one of them 52 yards for a touchdown. Brandt tallied one- and five-yard touchdown runs and totaled 34 yards in seven carries.
Mahtomedi’s final TD came from Jake Reubish on a 13-yard run. Charlie Thein was 4-for-5 on conversions and Harlow Berger 2-for-2.
The Zephyrs, beaten by Brainerd 34-6 in week one, enjoyed a 34-3 halftime lead over Central (1-1).
The Minutemen had a 38-yard field goal by Simon Amnuel and a one-yard TD by Allan Lankford. Lankford carried 15 times for 71 yards and Lavonte Cox 10 for 69 yards.
Defensively for Mahtomedi, Mahoney and Alex Haase intercepted passes, Sam Churchill recovered a fumble. Dylan Bauman had a quarterback sack.
The Zephyrs had three good kick returns: 33 yards by Sather, 29 by Haase and 25 by Max Strecker. Will Newman caught three passes for 27 yards.
