Bouncing back from a humbling opening week, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs rambled past St. Paul Central 48-10, with seniors Alec Mahoney and Charlie Brandt each providing three touchdowns, on Friday evening in St. Paul.

Mahoney gave the Zephyrs a quick 14-0 lead with a 61-yard punt return and 20-yard run for first-period TD’s. Mahoney carried 12 times for 113 yards and added a two-yard TD in the third quarter.

