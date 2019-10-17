Mahtomedi’s fourth-quarter rally fell short and the Zephyrs lost their regular-season finale to Simley 23-21 on Wednesday evening.
The Zephyrs (2-6) almost took the Warriors (7-1) to overtime after trailing 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bjorn Sather caught his second touchdown pass of the game from Benjamin Allen, from eight yards out, and Tony Neubeck ran for two points.
Needing another eight-point march, they scored again on Josh Praml’s five-yard run, but Simley stopped the conversion run.
Allen, the backup quarterback behind Johnny DeVore, completed seven of 12 passes for just 38 yards but two scores. He hit Sather for an 11-yarder in the first half.
Praml rushed 15 times for 86 yards. Neubeck had 49 in 10 carries and Jordan Hull 43 in seven carries.
Defensively, Neubeck made six tackles, two for losses, plus a quarterback save. Isaac Honebrink made seven tackles and Jackson Bjork six.
Simley quarterback Shane Prifrel threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hope Adebayo, ran for a two-yard touchdown, and kicked a 34-yard field goal and two conversions. He was 7-for-13 for 154 yards, mostly to Abedayo, who snagged five for 138 yards. Jeremy Love was their top rusher with 16 carries for 52 yards.
Mahtomedi will start Section 4AAAAA next Tuesday.
Mahtomedi …….. 0 7 0 14 — 21
Simley …………. 14 3 6 0 — 23
Sim — Shane Prifrel 2 run (Prifrel kick)
Sim — Hope Adebayo 26 pass from Prifrel (Prifrel kick)
Mah — Bjorn Sather 11 pass from Benjamin Allen (Kyle Oswald kick)
Sim — Prifrel 34 field goal
Sim — Jeremy Love 6 run (kick failed)
Mah — Sather 8 pass from Allen (Tony Neubeck run)
Mah — Josh Praml 5 run (run failed)
