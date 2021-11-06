The Mahtomedi Zephyrs cruised into the state tournament with a 44-6 rout of the Tartan Titans in the Section 4, Class 5A tournament at home Friday evening.
The Zephyrs (8-2) will face the winner of Rochester Mayo vs. Owatonna (who’ll play Saturday) in the quarterfinals next Saturday, noon, at Woodbury High School.
Other pairings are Alexandria vs. Robbinsdale Cooper, Andover vs. Rogers and St. Thomas Academy vs. Mankato West.
Tartan (3-8) had lost to Mahtomedi 31-0 in conference play. Their offense came alive in the sectionals with a pair of 40-point games to reach finals.
Zephyr quarterback Charles Brandt passed for 189 yards, hitting nine of 15 attempts, with three touchdowns.
The TD passes went to Ethan Loss from seven yards, Ramsey Morrell from 40 yards and Gunnar Woods from 47 yards. Woods caught three passes for 97 yards and had a 44-yard kick return.
The Zephyrs rushed for 234 yards. Billy Arlandson scored on seven- and 30-yard runs and totaled 69 yards in eight carries. Nicholas Beiersdorf carried nine times for 61 yards and Jordan Hull nine for 36 yards. Corey Bohmert closed the scoring with a four-yard run.
Joey Heinsch opened the scoring with a 36-yard field goal. He was 5-for-6 on extra points while averaging 55 yards on eight kickoffs, with four touchbacks.
Mahtomedi led 30-0 before Tartan got on the board with a 94-yard kick return by Maurice White.
The Zephyrs held the Tartans to 63 yards passing and 50 rushing. Caden Donahue, Sam Garry and Eric Buttke sacked the quarterback. John-Paul Johnson made six tackles.
Tartan ……… 0 0 0 6 — 6
Mahtomedi … 0 10 13 21 — 44
Mah — Joey Heinsch 36 field goal
Mah — Ethan Loss 7 pass from Charles Brandt (Heinsch kick)
Mah — Billy Arlandson 7 run (kick failed)
Mah — Ramsey Morrell 40 pass from Brandt (Heinsch kick)
Mah — Gunnar Woods 48 pass from Brandt (Heinsch kick)
Tar — Maurice Hawkins 94 kick return (kick blocked)
Mah — Arlandson 30 run (Heinsch kick)
Mah — Corey Bohmert 4 run (Heinsch kick )
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.