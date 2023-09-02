The Brainerd Warriors handed Mahtomedi a 34-6 defeat in the football opener on Friday evening at Mahtomedi.
Brainerd quarterback Eli Hoelz completed eight off 11 passes for 154 yards with touchdowns to Jake Merseth from 77 yards and Ty Nelson from seven yards. Hoelz also set up their first touchdown with a 56-yard run and scored the last one with a 17-yard run. Sean Holbrock scored twice on two-yard runs and gained 78 yards in 19 carries.
