Facing an unbeaten team for the second straight week, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs came out on top this time, shackling the Simley Warriors 38-13 on Friday evening in Inver Grove Heights.
The Zephyrs (6-1), who lost to St. Thomas Academy 28-14 a week earlier, scored the last 22 points of the game against Simley in the fourth quarter.
Simley entered the game 6-0, outscoring opponents 173 to 45. Their closest win had been 20-0.
Mahtomedi’s Corey Bohmert carried the ball 27 times for 172 yards and notched both first-half touchdowns on runs of seven and one yard. The Zephyrs led 16-6 at halftime. Bohmert’s season totals are 1,291 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Simley’s Caden Renslow completed 13 of 24 passes for 250 yards with two interceptions. Tay’vlon McCoy caught five passes for 82 yards and David Gogins three for 53.
Renslow hit Dez Smith for a 70-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that closed the gap to 16-13.
Mahtomedi responded with three touchdowns: Charlie Brandt’s four-yard run, Cole Saenger’s 57-yard run, and Jack Dalum’s one-yard run.
Saenger also contributed a 76-yard kickoff return and an interception. He gained 87 yards on four carries. Alex Mahoney had the other interception.
The Zephyrs were 4-for-4 on two-point conversions with Andrew Breien, Brandt, Ramsey Morrell and Michael Barry scoring.
The Warriors rushed for 86 yards in 23 attempts.
Mahtomedi will host South St. Paul (0-7) on Wednesday to close the regular season.
Mahtomedi ……. 8 8 0 22 — 38
Simley …………. 0 6 7 0 — 13
Mah — Corey Bohmert 7 run (Andrew Breien run)
Sim — Gavin Nelson 1 run (run failed)
Mah — Bohmert 1 run (Charlie Brandt run)
Sim — Dez Smith 70 pass from Caden Renslow (David Gogins kick)
Mah — Brandt 4 run (Ramsey Morrell run)
Mah — Cole Saenger 57 run (Michael Barry run)
Mah — Jake Dalum 1 run (kick failed)
Rushing — Mahtomedi 41-296, Simley 20-84
Passing — Mahtomed 5-13-65, 1 int; Simley 13-24-250, 2 int
Offensive plays-yards — Mahtomedi 54-361, Simley 44-334
Rushing — Bohmert 27-172, Saenger 4-87, Alec Mahoney 2-18, Brandt 5-16
Passing — Brandt 5-13-65, 1 int
Receiving — Barry 2-49, Breien 1-7, Bohmert 1-6, Morrell 1-3
Interceptions — Saenger, Mahoney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.