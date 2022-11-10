The Mahtomedi Zephyrs will try to avenge their lone defeat of the season when they face St. Thomas Academy in the state Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday with a noon kickoff at Woodbury High School.
The No. 2 ranked Cadets beat No. 4 Mahtomedi 28-14 on Oct. 7 in Mahtomedi, the low score of the season for both teams.
The Cadets are winning by an average score of 43 to seven. They are powered by a pair of thousand-yard rushers in Savion Hart (1,243 yards and 25 touchdowns) and Love Adebayo (1,046 yards and 15 touchdowns). Quarterback Maximus Sims has passed for 704 yards and eight touchdowns. A defensive standout is lineman Jeff Krage, who’s made 10 quarterback sacks and 16 other tackles-for-loss.
Corey Bohmert spearheads Mahtomedi’s offense. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound senior has rolled up 1,934 yards and 24 touchdowns on 183 carries. (St. Thomas Academy held him to season lows of 108 yards and 4.2 per carry.) Cole Saenger is next with 337 yards and three touchdowns. The Zephyrs have scored nine times on passes, five thrown by Charles Brandt and four by Sam Garry. Michael Barry has four TD’s and averages 25 yards per catch.
The Cadets vs. Zephyrs winner advances to semifinals at U.S.Bank Stadium against Elk River or Moorhead on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.