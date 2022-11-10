sta-mahto

St. Thomas Academy's Love Adebayo was chased by Mahtomedi’s Sam Garry and Carsten Cummins on Oct. 7. The Cadets beat the Zephyrs 28-14.

 Bruce Strand

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs will try to avenge their lone defeat of the season when they face St. Thomas Academy in the state Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday with a noon kickoff at Woodbury High School. 

The No. 2 ranked Cadets beat No. 4 Mahtomedi 28-14 on Oct. 7 in Mahtomedi, the low score of the season for both teams.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.