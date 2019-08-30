Mahtomedi had a shutout for three quarters but gave up two big plays late in the game and lost their football opener to Park of Cottage Grove 13-10 on Thursday evening.
After a scoreless half, the Zephyrs took a 10-0 lead on Jordan Hill’s 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Kyle Oswald’s 26-yard field goal in the fourth.
Park’s Andres Pettis broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown, pulling his team within 10-6 (they missed the extra point). The Wolfpack then struck again with Jake Kuemmel passing to Donovan Blatcher for a 59-yard score.
Mahtomedi quarterback Johnny DeVore completed 10 of 21 passes for 110 yards and no interceptions. Steve Runkel caught three for 41 yards, Tyler Tengwall one for 34, Bjorn Sather three for 22, and Nick Weisner three for 19. Hull gained 53 yards in eight carries and Josh Praml 58 in seven carries.
Park rushed for 202 yards — Pettis had 136 yards on 10 carries — while Kuemmel completed six of 11 for 96 yards.
Mahtomedi rushed for 110 yards and passed for 116. They lost one fumble, the only turnover in the game.
Zephyr tackle leaders were Hull and Eddie Breien with seven each, and Oswald and Donovan Feddie with six each. Nathan Kujawa made two tackles for loss, and Isaac Honebrink and Tony Neubeck one each.
Park …………... 0 0 0 13 — 13
Mahtomedi …. 0 0 7 3 — 10
Mah—Jordan Hill 18 run (Kyle Oswald kick)
Mah—Oswald 26 field goal
Park—Andres Pettis 67 run (kick failed)
Park—Donovan Blatcher 59 pass from Jake Kuemmel (Pettis kick)
Mahtomedi statistics
Passing — Johnny DeVore 10-21-110, Benjamin Allen 0-2-0, Austin Schulte 0-1-0
Rushing — Josh Praml 7-58, Hull 8-53, Nick Weisner 6-16, Bjorn Sather 2-8, Schulte 1-(-2), DeVore 2-(-23)
Receiving — Steve Runkel 3-41,Tyler Tengwall 1-34, Sather 3-22, Weisner 3-19
Tackles leaders (solo-assist) — Hull 6-1, Oswald 5-1, Eddie Breien 4-3, Donovan Fedie 3-3, Nathan Kujawa 3-2
Tackles for loss - Kujawa 2, Isaac Honebrink, Tony Neubeck
