Football: Zephyrs face high-scoring Mayo at state

A high-powered Rochester Mayo offense awaits the Mahtomedi Zephyrs in the first round of the state Class 5A football tournament Saturday.
Mahtomedi (8-2) and Mayo (9-1) will duel at noon Saturday at Woodbury High School. The winner advances to semi-finals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Spartans quarterback Bennett Ellsworth has passed for 2,210 yards and 24 touchdowns, with just five interceptions. His top targets are brothers Cayden and Carter Holcomb with 12 and seven touchdowns, respectively.
Mayo also has a formidable ground game with Noah Smith rolling up 1,112 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The Spartans are averaging 46 points per game in their nine wins, but were stymied by unbeaten Mankato West 30-6 in their lone loss.
For Mahtomedi, Jordan Hull has rushed for 930 yards and 13 touchdowns. Nicholas Beiersdorf is next with 477 yards. Charles Brandt has completed 56 of 99 passes to 11 different receivers for 838 yards and six touchdowns.
