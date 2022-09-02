The Mahtomedi Zephyrs opened with a 36-6 win over Apple Valley on Thursday evening in Apple Valley, almost the same score as last year’s opener won by the Zephyrs 37-7. Five Zephyrs scored touchdowns: Charles Brandt on a three-yard run, Cody Bohmert on a 35-yard run, Ramsey Morrell on a 24-yard pass play from Brandt, Alec Mahoney on a one-yard run, and Jake Dalum on an eight yard run. Charlie Thein kicked four conversions and had one blocked. Tyler Gunderson, Zephyr linebacker, got the other two points on a safety. Yardage statistics are not available at this posting.
