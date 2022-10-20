Pinpoint passing by Charlie Brandt helped Mahtomedi win their conference finale over winless South St. Paul 42-6 on Wednesday evening at home.
The Zephyrs, ranked sixth in Class 5A, take a 7-1 record into playoffs starting Tuesday.
Brandt, a junior, completed all nine of his passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Barry scored from 53 and 37 yards out, among his five catches for 142 yards.
Corey Bohmert had six- and 10-yard touchdown runs while gaining 109 yards in 19 carries. He finished the regular season with 1,490 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Cole Saegner scored the first touchdown, from one yard, and Cole Potvin closed the scoring with a 14-yard trek.
The Zephyrs passed for 172 yards and passed for 239 in outgunning the Packers 411 yards to 142. The Packers got on the board with 15-yard TD pass from Elijah Bryand to Keishion Jarmon.
South St. Paul …. 0 6 0 0 — 0
Mahtomedi …….. 16 0 13 13 — 42
Mah — Cole Saenger 1 run (Michael Barry run)
Mah — Corey Bohmert 6 run (Andrew Breier run)
SSP — Keishion Jarmon 15 pass from Elijah Bryant (run failed)
Mah — Barry 53 pass from Brandt (Sebastian De la Torre kick)
Mah — Barry 36 pass from Brandt (kick failed)
Mah — Bohmert 10 run (Charlie Thein kick)
Mah — Cole Potvin 14 run (run failed)
Mahtomedi statistics
Rushing — Bohmert 19-109, Jacob Dalum 4-19, Potvin 2-16, Max Strecker 1-13, Alex Mahoney 1-11, Saenger 3-8, Brandt 4-(-4)
Passing — Brandt 9-9-239, 0 int
Receiving — Barry 5-142, Saenger 2-60, Bohmert 2-37
