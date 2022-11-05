The Mahtomedi Zephyrs repeated as section champion with 20-0 win over St. Paul Central at home on Friday evening — earning a rematch with the only team that’s beaten them this season.

After capturing the Section 4, Class 5A title, the Zephyrs (9-1) will open state Class 5A  playoffs against St. Thomas Academy on Saturday, noon kickoff, in Woodbury. The Cadets are 10-0, including a 28-14 win a Mahtmedi on Oct. 6.

