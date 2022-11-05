The Mahtomedi Zephyrs repeated as section champion with 20-0 win over St. Paul Central at home on Friday evening — earning a rematch with the only team that’s beaten them this season.
After capturing the Section 4, Class 5A title, the Zephyrs (9-1) will open state Class 5A playoffs against St. Thomas Academy on Saturday, noon kickoff, in Woodbury. The Cadets are 10-0, including a 28-14 win a Mahtmedi on Oct. 6.
Corey Bohmert rushed for 198 yards and scored on a 35-yard run and a one-yard run. He has 1,934 yards and 25 TD’s for the season.
Starting quarterback Charlie Brandt was injured early after completing two of three passes for 25 yards. Sam Garry took over. He completed four of six for 50 yards and scored the other touchdown on a two-yard run.
SP Central …….. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mahtomedi ........ 0 6 14 0 — 20
Mah — Corey Bohmert 35 run (pass failed)
Mah — Sam Garry 2 run (Sebastian De La Torre kick)
Mah — Bohmert 1 run (De la Torre kick)
Rushing — Bohmert 22-198, Garry 8-41, Alec Mahoney 2-15, Cole Saenger 6-11, D. Bauman 1-7, Charles Brandt 1-3
Passing — Brandt 2-3-25, 0 int; Garry 4-6-50, 0 int; Bauman 1-1-6, 0 int
Receiving — Saenger 3-27, Andrew Breien 2-24, Ramsey Morrell 1-19, Bohmert 1-11
