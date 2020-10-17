Johny DeVore passed for 348 yards and five touchdowns as the Mahtomedi Zephyrs pummeled Hill-Murray 41-14 at home Friday evening.
DeVore, a senior in his second year as the Zephyr quarterback, completed 16 of 21 passes, to seven different receivers, with none intercepted.
The Zephyrs (2-0) led 34-0 before Hill-Murray (1-1) got on the board.
Dominick Livingston caught five passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, coveraging 60 yards to open the scoring in the first quarter and from 10 yards in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Loss caught three for passes for 111 yards including touchdowns of 25 and 41 yards, both in the first quarter.
The other scoring pass went to Jacob Wynia from three yards out with 2:32 left in the second quarter for a 27-0 halftime lead. Javan Harvey caught three for 66 yards.
Tony Neubeck had the lone rushing TD, from 22 yards in the third quarter. He totaled 69 yards in seven carries, and caught two passes for 33 yards. Jordan Hull netted 37 yards in 11 carries. Kyle Oswald was 5-for-6 on extra points.
Hill-Murray’s touchdowns came on passes from Simon Seidl to Joseph Koch from 25 yards, and from Max Yanz to Max Nicholson from 22 yards.
Defensively, Ty Decker intercepted two passes and Loss also had a pickoff. Leading tacklers were Ian Wilsey with 11 (four solo) and Collin Beiersdorf with seven (two solo).
The Zephyrs will play at St.Thomas Academy (2-0) next Friday.
