Football: Zephyrs 4-0 after wet homecoming win over Tartan 36-14

Senior tailback Cory Bohmert outruns a Tartan defender on his way into the end zone during the Zephyr's 36-14 Homecoming victory over the Tartan Titans.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

In a rainy Homecoming game, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs stayed unbeaten with a 36-14 conquest of the Tartan Titans on Friday evening.

The Zephyrs (4-0) gained 319 yards, all on the ground, led by Cory Bohmert. The senior tailback scored from 41, 29, and 54 yards while rolling up 236 yards in 18 attempts. Bohmert’s four-game totals are 887 yards and 13 TD’s.

