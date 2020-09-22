Fall seasons for football and volleyball were approved by the Minnesota State High School League Monday morning as the board of directors reversed an Aug. 4 decision to have a spring season for both.
Football practices may begin Sept. 28, with the first games on Oct. 9 or 10, with a six-game regular season and a two-week post-season, format to be determined. according to a tweet by John Millea of the MSHSL. The vote was 15-3.
Volleyball practices will also begin Sept. 28 with a regular season of 14 dual meet competitions beginning Oct. 8. The vote tally was not announced.
Covid-19 restrictions still in place are no fans allowed for indoor competitions such as volleyball and a limit of 250 for outdoor competitions such as football.
