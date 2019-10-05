The undefeated Tartan Titans were too much for Mahtomedi on Friday evening, handing the Zephyrs a 41-14 loss in Oakdale.
Tartan (6-0) tallied six rushing touchdowns, by Jaylon Washington (three and two yards) Tien Dang (five and three yards), Brandon Lockhart (one yard) and TJ Fields 31 yards. Lockhart passed for 146 yards and the Titans ran for 180 yards.
Josh Praml had both Zephyr touchdowns on two-yard runs. Johnny DeVore passed for 105 yards.
The Zephyrs (2-4) will host Apple Valley (2-4) on Friday evening.
