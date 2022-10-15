In a game interrupted by two blackouts, the evening otherwise went smoothly for host White Bear Lake in a 23-0 victory over Osseo on Friday evening.
The field went dark late in the first period and again in the second period for 15 to 20 minutes each time. The pep band kept spirits up with some peppy drumming and students broke into several chants while waiting for power to be restored.
The Bears improved to 5-2 with one game left in the regular season, against Totino-Grace (1-6) at home Wednesday.
Two long runs by Rayshaun Brakes set up touchdowns for the Bears in a game where they were limited to 253 net yards and lost 122 yards on 12 penalties.
The senior wide receiver/halfback broke loose for a winding 63-yard advance up the middle on the second play from scrimmage, with Chris Heim scoring from the five two plays later. Brakes had a 37-yard burst in the fourth quarter, leading to Gavin Knutson’s 15-yard scoring pass to Vatel Henderson, who out-jumped a defender in the end zone to make the catch, closing the scoring.
Brakes netted 99 yards in eight carries, and Kesean Lipscomb 63 yards in 11 carries, including a seven-yard touchdown. Lipscomb’s TD in the first quarter followed a fumble recovery by Aiden Akins at the Osseo 15 on a Bears punt when the ball glanced off the return man’s ankle.
Knutson threw just eight times, completing three, all to Henderson for 88 yards. Eli Treichel booted a 27-yard field goal.
The Bears held Osseo (3-4) to 133 net yards, mostly on Hayden Potratz passes to Iggie Cooper.
Osseo drove to the Bear 15 late in the first half. A sack by Heim for a 10-yard loss scuttled that drive. The Orioles had first-and-goal at the four yard line late in the third period after a long gainer to Cooper. However, Michael Delaney dropped BJ Zakiel for a five-yard loss, Nick Asper sacked Potratz for a six-yard loss, and a false-start penalty made it third-and-26. The Bears broke up a pass to the end zone on fourth down.
It was the first shutout for the Bears, although the defense also blanked Eastview in a 34-7 win in which the Raptors defense scored.
White Bear Lake …. 13 3 0 7 — 23
WBL — Chris Heim 4 run (Eli Treichel kick)
WBL — Kesean Lipscomb 7 run (kick failed)
WBL — Treichel 27 field goal
WBL — Vatel Henderson 15 pass from Gavin Knutson (Treichel kick)
Rushing — Bears 34-165, Osseo 28-32
Passing — Bears 3-8-88, 0 int; Osseo 11-27-101, 0 int
Offensive plays-yards — Bears 42-253, Osseo 55-133
Penalties-yards — Bears 12-122, Osseo 4-30
Turnovers — Bears 0, Osseo 2 (fumbles)
Rushing — Rayshaun Brakes 8-99, Kesean Lipscomb 11-63, Henry Wilcoxen 1-7, Matt Currier 3-4, Cole Sather 24, Chris Heim 2-2, Avian Atkins 1-2, Knutson 5-(-14), Heidi Barber 1-(-2)
Passing — Knutson 3-7-88, 0 int
Receiving — Henderson 3-88
Tackles for loss — Nick Asper 3 for -9, Heim 1 for -10, Michael Delaney 1 for -5, Aiden Akins 1 for -2
Fumble recoveries — Akins, Eli Leafblad
