In a game interrupted by two blackouts, the evening otherwise went smoothly for host White Bear Lake in a 23-0 victory over Osseo on Friday evening.

The field went dark late in the first period and again in the second period for 15 to 20 minutes each time. The pep band kept spirits up with some peppy drumming and students broke into several chants while waiting for power to be restored.

