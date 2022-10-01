A football contest filled with spectacular passing displays by both sides was ultimately settled by two short-yardage plays, with Stillwater getting best of White Bear Lake in both cases to defeat the Bears 35-28 before several thousand fans at the Ponies homecoming game Friday night.

Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski fired four touchdown passes, hit 19 of 31 for 251 yards, and ran for the fifth TD to keep the Ponies (5-0) unbeaten. His eight-yard toss to Tanner Schmidt off a dazzling scramble with 6:15 left gave the Ponies their final 35-28 lead.

