Mahtomedi football took a rare beating on Friday evening.
St. Thomas Academy, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, came to town and cruised 38-0 against a team that hasn’t had a losing season since 1981.
Mahtomedi had an encouraging start as Ty Decker returned the opening kickoff across midfield to the Cadets 43, and Johnny DeVore passed to Tyler Tengwall for two straight first downs, reaching the Cadet 13.
But Mahtomedi fumbled there, on a straight-ahead play. Joe Kolar recovered for the Cadets, who dominated the rest of the way, starting with a long drive capped by Gabe Sirek’s 22-yard field goal.
The Cadets intercepted DeVore’s next two passes, the first of which was returned 39 yards for a touchdown by linebacker Jamie Smith. Mahtomedi would suffer five turnovers in all, three interceptions and two fumbles.
Danny McFadden scored on runs of 65 and five yards, totaling 151 yards 17 carries. Cadet quarterback Baker Reding passed to Siren for an 18-yard touchdown and scored on a one-yard run.
