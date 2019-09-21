With two long pass plays and a clutch field goal, Mahtomedi almost pulled out an unlikely victory Friday night.
However, South St. Paul prevailed 20-17 behind a huge rushing advantage —336 yards to 26 — at home.
Mahtomedi (1-3) had a 94-yard touchdown pass from Johnny DeVore to Ethan Loss in the first quarter. That was the lone score of the first half.
The Packers (2-2) revved up the ground game in the third period for a 58-yard TD by quarterback Mitch Felton and a six-yarder by Quinn Christoffersen for a 14-7 lead.
Mahtomedi stuck again through the air with halfback Jordan Hull passing to Bjorn Sather for a 75-yard touchdown. The third period ended 14-14.
Kyle Oswald booted a 38-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter. He also kicked both conversions.
The Panthers went back to work and got a one-yard TD from Christoffersen to pull it out.
Christoffersen was the workhorse with 35 carries for 195 yards. Felton added 138 on 14 carries while completing four of 10 passes for 42 yards.
DeVore completed seven of 16 passes for 153 yards, and Hull’s completion gave them 228 air yards. The Zephyrs netted just 26 yards and 23 rushes. Steven Runkel caught five passes for 54 yards.
Isaac Honebrink made 10 tackles, Tony Neubeck eight, Oswald seven, and Matt Muetzel and Ty Decker five each. Nick Weisner intercepted a pass and Oswald recovered a fumble.
Mahtomedi will host North St. Paul (0-4) on Friday.
Mahtomedi ……... 7 0 7 3 — 17
South St. Paul …. 0 0 14 6 — 20
Mah — Ethan Loss 94 pass from Johnny DeVore (Kyle Oswald kick)
SSP — Mitch Felton 58 run (Oscar Diaz kick)
SSP — Quinn Christoffersen 6 run (Diaz kick)
Mah — Bjorn Sather 75 pass from Jordan Hill (Oswald kick)
Mah — Oswald 38 field goal
SSP — Christoffersen 1 run (kick failed)
