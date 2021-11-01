Two of Mahtomedi’s best athletes were injured in the first week of the football season. One of them returned to the Zephyrs for their ninth game, and playoff opener, on Saturday.
Ethan Loss made an immediate impact to help the Zephyrs beat Cretin-Derham Hall 42-18, catching a 37-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brandt on their opening drive and hauling in five for 131 yards in the game.
“It’s definitely a boost for our offense. And more so, it’s good for Ethan,” coach Dave Muetzel said. “He’s been working so hard and chomping at the bit to get back.”
Otherwise, the players who’ve propelled the Zephyrs (7-2) all season did so again as they advanced to the Section 4, Class 5A finals.
“The kids worked hard, executed really well and had fun,” Muetzel said about the team performance.
The Zephyrs, who had a first-round bye as top seed, now face No. 7 Tartan in the finals Friday, 7 p.m., at home. They beat Tartan 31-0 in conference. The Titans (3-7) have come alive in the playoffs to knock out No. 2 St. Paul Central 48-28 and No. 6 Highland Park 42-18.
Loss, a senior, also an outstanding baseball player, and junior Will Underwood, also an outstanding basketball player, both injured in the first game, would have given the Zephyrs a formidable tandem at receiver all season. Underwood, hoping his leg injury will be healed by mid-season in basketball, watches games from a chair on the track near the goal line.
Against the Raiders, Jordan Hull broke 66 yards on his first carry, in the second quarter, and totaled 147 yards in just 10 totes, including another TD from six yards.
The Zephyrs rushed for 305 yards and passed for 196 behind offensive linemen Jason Lynch, John-Paul Johnson, Caden Donahue, Emmett Poppelman, and Samuel Hemenway.
Nicholas Beiersdorf carried nine times for 60 yards with a nine-yard TD, Jonathan Harvey five times for 54 yards with a two-yard TD, and Brandt six for 22 with a one-yard TD.
Brandt, enjoying the extra downfield threat with Loss in the lineup, completed eight of 13 passes for 173 yards, with one intercepted. Catching one pass each were Billy Arlandson (24 yards), Quinn Walek (13 yards) and Gunnar Woods (five yards) — and Brandt himself for a 23-yard gain on a toss from Hull, to the one-yard line, setting up his TD sneak.
Joey Heinsch continued his excellent season as kicker, going 6-for-6 on extra points and pinning the Raiders deep on all seven kickoffs. The lanky senior played soccer until this year when he opted to lend his powerful leg to the football squad, a huge boost for the Zephyr special teams.
“That doesn’t go unnoticed,” Muetzel said. “On almost every kickoff, opponents have to start on the 20-yard line.”
Heinsch is 33-for-36 on extra points, 2-for-2 on field goals, and even more important, most of his 43 kickoffs have gone into the end zone for touchbacks.
Leading tacklers were Hull and Cody Dvorak, each with four solos and an assist, and Jake Larson with four solos. Making tackles-for-loss were Dvorak, William Harris, Beiersdorf and Dominic Rohrer. Intercepting passes were Larson and Carsten Cummings.
Cretin-Derham Hall (3-7) was trailing 28-0 when starting quarterback Luke Floysland had a shoulder injury late in the first half.
Replacing him was sophomore Miles Bollinger, son of Brooks Bollinger, who played for the Wisconsin Badgers (four-year starter) and four NFL teams, including the Vikings, and coached Cretin-Derham Hall for three years. The younger Bollinger was intercepted twice, but tossed three touchdown passes, to Ryan Warford from 21 and 57 yards, and to Sana Anetipa from 12 yards. He also scrambled twice for about 25 yards each.
Cretin-Derham Hall ….. 0 0 6 12 — 18
Mahtomedi …………… 14 14 0 14 — 42
Mah — Ethan Loss 37 pass from Charlie Brandt (Joey Heinsch kick)
Mah — Nicholas Beiersdorf 9 run (Heinsch kick)
Mah — Jordan Hull 66 run (Heinsch kick)
Mah — Charlie Brandt 1 run (Heinsch kick)
CDH — Ryan Warford 21 pass from Miles Bollinger (kick failed)
Mah — Hull 6 run (Heinsch kick)
CDH — Warford 57 pass from Bollinger (pass failed)
Mah — Jonathan Harvey 2 run (Heinsch kick)
CDH — Sana Anetipa 12 pass from Bollinger (kick failed)
