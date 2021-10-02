Football: Panthers jolt previously-unbeaten Zephyrs 35-7

Mahtomedi was an unbeaten team playing their Homecoming game Friday evening, but visiting Spring Lake Park stole the show and pummeled the Zephyrs 35-7.
The Panthers (4-1) steamrolled for 335 yards rushing and led 35-0 before giving up a last-minute touchdown. Nate Litke opened the scoring with a 77-yard breakaway late in the first period and added a 17-yard score in the third period. He totaled 139 yards in just five totes.
Panther quarterback Brayden Talso ran 17 times for 117 yards and completed four of five passes for 28 yards. Nick Ojile scored on 13- and three-yard runs, and totaled 24 yards in five carries.
For Mahtomedi (4-1), Jordan Hull carried 16 times for 70 yards including a 20-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left.
Charles Brandt completed eight of 16 passes for 101 yards with one interception. He kept the ball 13 times and netted 23 yards. Catching two passes each were Quinn Walek (31 yards), M. Barry (29 yards) and Hull (20 yards). Javan Harvey had two carries for 45 yards.
Defensively for Mahtomedi, Will Arlandson made nine tackles and John-Paul Johnson eight, and each had a quarterback sack. Hull also made nine tackles.
Mahtomedi will play at St. Thomas Academy (5-0) on Friday.
— Bruce Strand
