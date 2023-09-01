Minnetonka and its prolific senior quarterback Milos Sposojevic were too hot to handle for White Bear Lake their opener Thursday evening. The Skippers beat the Bears 38-7 in Minnetonka.
“They are really good, and we didn't play well. We need to get better,” Bear coach Ryan Bartlett said.
The Bears were blanked before Avian Atkins ran 99 yards for touchdown against the backups in the fourth quarter. Otherwise the Bears were held to one net yard rushing. Atkins totaled 123 yards in 10 carries. Alexander Dornoff completed seven of 20 passes for 26 yards.
The Skippers scored all their points in the first half.
Spasojevic hit four different receivers for touchdowns — Hudson Poole from 13 yards, Duke Richardson from seven yards, William Hairston from 12 yards and Joran Thomsen from 35 yards. He then sprinted 25 yards himself for the fifth score. Keagan Zabila booted four extra points and closed with scoring with a 30-yard field goal.
