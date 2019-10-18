The Mahtomedi Zephyrs were seeded third in the Section 4, Class 5A football tournament after a 2-6 regular season and will host North St. Paul (0-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. IThe Mahtomedi/North winner will play at No. 2 Minneapolis North (8-0) on Saturday, 1 p.m., in the semifinals.
