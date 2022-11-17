Two excellent running teams will clash in the state Class 6A semifinals when Mahtomedi (10-1) faces Elk River (11-0) on Friday, 2 p.m., at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The difference is that Elk River has five players averaging between six and 13 yards per carry while Mahtomedi has gotten 70 percent of its yards from one player.
The Elks, under coach Steve Hamilton, run a tricky offense where it’s difficult to see which player has the ball. They’ve been doing that for a decade under Hamilton with great success including one state championship and one runner-up finish.
Quarterback Cade Osterman, son of a former Gopher wide receiver, leads with 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s passed only 32 times, but quite effectively, completing 19 for 481 yards and eight touchdowns.
Logan Bunker has run for 888 yards, 13 touchdowns and a 13.5 yards average. Matthew Beaudry has 692 yards and seven touchdown, Gavin Schmidt has 687 yards and seven touchdowns, and Myles Gordon 463 yards and nine touchdowns.
Mahtomedi’s offense is spearheaded by Corey Bohmert, who’s been incredibly durable in carrying 243 times for 2,219 yards, an average of 9.1 per carry, and scoring 27 touchdowns. Next-leading rusher is Cole Saenger with 362 yards and three touchdowns.
The Zephyrs can also score through the air, with nine touchdown passes, five thrown by Charlie Brandt and four by Sam Garry. Playing indoors, the passing game could be more of a factor for the Zephyrs.
The other semifinal, pitting top-ranked, defending champion Mankato West (11-0) against Rogers (9-3), will be played at 7 p.m. Friday.
