Mahtomedi remained undefeated five weeks into the season with a 35-21 conquest of Spring Lake Park there on Friday evening.
The Zephyrs will take on St. Thomas Academy in a duel of 5-0 teams Friday evening in Mendota Heights.
A year ago, the state runner-up Zephyrs had their worst game against SLP, losing 35-7, but they took charge right away this time with Corey Bohmert scoring the game’s first two touchdowns.
Bohmert surged past the 1,000-yard marker already, piling up 214 yards in 20 carries, with touchdowns of ten, five and five yards. Bohmert has logged 1,101 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Sam Garry fired touchdown passes to Mi chael Barry from 43 yards and to Ramsey Morrell from five yards. Garry was 6-for-8 for 84 yards.
The Panthers (3-2) got rushing touchdowns from Jackson Smith (two) and Keyshawn Green.
Mahtomedi got four turnovers from the Panthers on an interception by lineman Nicholas Rollinger and fumble recoveries by Tommy Muetzel, Eric Buttke and Tyler Gunderson.
The Zephyrs rushed for 271 yards and passed for 84. Spring Lake Park rushed for 254 yards and passed for 53.
The Panthers ground game was spread out as Lamari Brown gained 74 in 13 carries, Smith 60 in 15 carries, Brayden Talso 58 in 14 carries and Green 43 in 10 carries. Talso completed five of 10 passes for 53 yards with no interceptions.
Mahtomedi ……..…. 8 14 12 0 — 35
Spring Lake Park … 0 7 7 7 — 21
Mah — Cory Bohmert 10 run (Bohmert run)
Mah — Bohmert 5 run (run failed)
SLP — Kayshawn Green 4 run (Carter Smith kick)
Mah — Mike B arry 43 pass from Sam Garry (Ramsey Morrell pass from Garry)
SLP — Jackson Smith 6 run (C. Smith kick)
Mah — Bohmert 5 run (kick failed)
Mah — Morrell 5 pass from Garry (Sebastian De La Torre kick)
SLP — J. Smith 3 run (C. Smith kick)
Mahtomedi statistics
Rushing — Bohmert 20-214, Cole Saenger 7-38, Garry 10-19
Passing — Garry 6-8-84, 0 int
Receiving — Barry 4-72, Saenger 1-7, Morrell 1-5
Interception — Nicholas Rollinger
