Mahtomedi erupted for 24 points in the second quarter and went on to defeat Hill-Murray 43-13 on Friday evening.
The Zephyrs (1-1) passed for 212 yards and ran for 276 in the win at Hill-Murray.
Johnny DeVore completed nine of 13 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Hull carried 20 times for 146 yards and two scores.
After a scoreless quarter, DeVore passed to Steve Runkel for an 11-yard TD for a 7-0 lead. Josh Praml broke a 24-yard touchdown run, Hill scored from the one, and Kyle Oswald kicked a 22-yard field goal in that second quarter.
Hull busted loose for a 51-yard TD in the third period and Praml added a 10-yarder.
The final Zephyr TD was pass from Austin Schulte to Ethan Loss from 33 yards out in the fourth.
For Hill-Murray (1-1), Rashad McKinley had both touchdowns on passes from Max Yanz covering 86 and 42 yards.
Praml gained 63 yards in nine carries. Runkel caught five passes for 71 yards and Tyler Tengwall three for 54. Oswald was 4-for-6 on extra points.
Mahtomedi will host St. Thomas Academy (2-0) next Friday.
