Rumbling for 436 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs got back in the win column with a 49-21 rout of Simley at home on Friday evening.
Jordan Hull led the way as he scored touchdowns of 11, three and 10 yards while rolling up 178 yards in 18 carries, with a long of 33. He also intercepted a pass.
Mahtomedi (5-2), which led 36-21 at halftime, was coming off losses to the two strongest teams on the schedule, Spring Lake Park 35-7 and unbeaten St. Thomas Academy 18-13.
Nicholas Beiersdorf dashed for eight- and nine-yard touchdowns and totaled 105 yards in 14 carries.
Quarterback Charles Brandt broke away for a 54-yard touchdown on his lone carry. He completed eight of 13 passes for 65 yards with one interception.
Corey Bohmert notched the final touchdown on a 12-yard run and totaled 79 yards in 11 totes. Joey Heinsch booted six extra points.
Simley (4-3) got three touchdown passes from Caden Renslow, who hit Tay’vion McCoy for a 63-yard score, RJ Jioklow from eight yards and Landin DuVal from 19. Renslow was 11-for-19 for 143 yards.
Simley ........... 7 14 0 0 — 21
Mahtomedi … 14 22 7 6 — 49
Mah — Jordan Hull 11 run (Joey Heinsch kick)
Sim — Tayvion McCoy 63 pass from Renslow (Makar kick)
Mah — Charles Brandt 54 run (Heinsch kick)
Mah — Hull 3 run (Heinsch kick)
Sim — Jioklow 8 pass from Renslow (Makar kick)
Mah — Nicholas Beiersdorf 8 run (Will Arlandson pass from Brandt)
Mah — Hull 10 run (Heinsch kick)
Sim — DuVal 19 pass from Renslow (Makar kick)
Mah — Beiersdorf 9 run (Heinsch kick
Mah — Bohmert 12 run (kick failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.