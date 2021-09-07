The Mahtomedi Zephyrs had a relentless ground game in their season opener Friday night and rolled to a 37-7 win at Apple Valley.
The Zephyrs rushed for 312 yards in 41 attempts, with touchdowns by Jonathan Harvey from one and eight yards, Jordan Hull from 10 yards, and Nicholas Beiersdorf from two yards.
The other touchdown was an eight-yard pass from Charles Brandt to Andrew Breien. Joseph Heinsch booted four conversions (missing one) and a 28-yard field goal.
The Zephyrs led 24-0 at halftime and were up 37-0 before Apple Valley got on the scoreboard with a late 62-yard run by Timothy Wyandt.
Beiersdorf had the longest run, 44 yards, and totaled 96 in six carries. Harvey ran 11 times for 74 yards and Hull 11 times for 59 yards. Corey Bohmert had a 32-yard run and totaled 44 in four carries. Brandt completed five of eight for 32 yards.
The Zephyrs held the Eagles to 113 yards rushing and 53 passing. Will Arlandson made an interception and made six tackles. James Ecker had a quarterback sack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.