Mahtomedi rallied from a 20-7 deficit to defeat Cretin-Derham Hall 23-20 at home Friday evening, capped by a safety in the fourth quarter.
The Zephyrs (2-0) took a 7-0 lead on Jordan Hull’s four-yard run in the first period.
The Raiders (0-2) surged ahead on a 19-yard pass from Luke Floysland to Sana Anatipa, a blocked punt and 25-yard return by Sean Robinson, and a fumble recovery and eight-yard return by Jack Guiliani, all in the second quarter, for a 20-7 lead.
Mahtomedi closed the gap to 20-14 on Jonathan Harvey’s three-yard TD before halftime.
Charles Brandt passed to Ramsey Morrell for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Joseph Heinschs’s third conversion kick gave them a 21-20 lead.
An interception by Sam Garry stopped a Raider drive with six minutes left, and the safety by linemen Kai Sather on a blitz with four minutes left made it 23-20.
Brandt completed eight of 12 passes for 88 yards with no interceptions. Andrew Breien caught four for 35 yards. The Zephyrs had 125 yards rushing, led by Hull with 65 in 14 carries.
Defensively, the Zephyrs limited CDH to 107 yards rushing and 99 passing. Hull made seven tackles at linebacker. Lineman John-Paul Johnson made five, including a quarterback sack.
