The Mahtomedi Zephyrs, well-rested after a first-round bye, defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 44-10 on Saturday in the Section 5AAAA semifinals.
The top-seeded, defending champion Zephyrs (8-1) will host No. 3 St. Paul Central (5-5) in the finals on Friday at 7 p.m. The Minutemen advanced beating Mound-Westonka 42-0 and Minneapolis North 26-0.
The Zephyrs ran wild for 415 yards, averaging 11 yards per attempt. That started with a 98-yard drive, all on the ground, for the first touchdown, an eight-yarder by Cole Saenger.
Corey Bohmert racked up 247 yards and touchdowns of seven, 68, and 30 yards, giving him 24 for the season. Alec Mahoney had 64 yards in five carries.
Quarterback Charlie Brandt scored on a 25-yard run and threw a touchdown pass on his lone completion, 23 yards to Andrew Breien.
Sebastian De La Torre turned in the Zephyrs’ best kicking performance of the season, 5-for-5 on conversions plus a 26-yard field goal.
Mahtomedi limited Cretin-Derham Hall (2-9) to 215 net yards.
Nolan Harris notched a 17-yard touchdown run for the Raiders. Aidan Macke kicked a 39-yard field goal. Myles Bollinger completed 10 of 19 passes for 113 yards with one interception, by Will Harris. Nolan gained 70 yards in 12 carries.
Cretin-DH …….. 0 3 0 7 — 10
Mahtomedi …… 14 14 13 3 — 44
Mah — Cole Saenger 8 run (Sebastian De la Torre kick)
Mah — Andrew Breien 23 pass from Charlie Brandt (De La Torre kick)
Mah — Corey Bohmert 6 run (De La Torre kick)
Mah — Brandt 25 run (De La Torre kick)
CDH — Aidan Macke 39 field goal
Mah — Bohmert 68 run (De La Torre kick)
Mah — Bohmert 30 run (De La Torre kick)
CDH — Nolan Harris 17 run (Macke kick)
Mah — De La Torre 26 field goal
Rushing — Mahtomedi 38-415, CDH 32-102
Passing — Mahtomedi 1-6-23, 0 int; CDH 10-19-113, 1 int
Offensive plays-yards — Mahtomedi 44-438, CDH 51-215
First downs — Mahtomedi 16, CDH 13
Turnovers — Mahtomedi 1 (fumble), CDH 2 (fumble, interception)
Penalties — Mahtomedi 4-36, CDH 5-43
Rushing — Bohmert 14-247, Alec Mahoney 5-64, Brandt 3-29, Saenger 5-29, Yabi Kassa 3-9, Jacob Dalum 2-6, Cole Potvin 1-5, Max Strecker 2-5
Passing — Brandt 1-6-23-0
QB sacks — JP Johnson 1, Eric Buttke 1
Fumble recovery — Mahoney
Interception — Will Harris
