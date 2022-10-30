The Mahtomedi Zephyrs, well-rested after a first-round bye, defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 44-10 on Saturday in the Section 5AAAA semifinals.

The top-seeded, defending champion Zephyrs (8-1) will host No. 3 St. Paul Central (5-5) in the finals on Friday at 7 p.m. The Minutemen advanced beating Mound-Westonka 42-0 and Minneapolis North 26-0.

