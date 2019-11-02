The Mahtomedi Zephyrs, unaccustomed to being an underdog team, seem to be relishing the role.
The Zephyrs stunned previously-undefeated Tartan 28-27 in the Section 4AAAA championship game Friday evening, capped by foiling a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
After a 2-6 regular season, their first losing season since 1981, the Zephyrs are 3-0 in the playoffs. They edged No. 2 seed Minneapolis Washburn 15-12 in the semifinals.
Mahtomedi (5-6) advances to the state quarterfinals against Chaska (9-1) on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Shakopee, at noon.
Tartan thrashed Mahtomedi 41-14 on Oct. 4 and entered the rematch with a 9-0 record outscoring opponents 294 to 79.
But Mahtomedi played the Titans dead-even, taking leads of 7-0, 14-7, 21-14 and 21-21, with Tartan responding each time.
Mahtomedi quarterback Johnny DeVore, who missed the first two playoff games with an injury, tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Tengwall rom four and five yards. Josh Praml had the other two TD’s on three- and six-yard runs and Kyle Oswald was 4-for-4 on conversions.
Mahtomedi could not stop Tartan junior receiver Dorian Singer, who scored on passes of eight, 66 and nine yards from Brandon Lockhart while notching the other TD on defense with a 29-yard return of a fumble recovery. Singer caught 15 touchdown passes this year.
The nine-yard Lockhart to Singer TD pulled the Titans within 28-27 but Mahtomedi stopped a two-point run.
Mahtomedi ……… 7 0 7 14 — 28
Tartan ………….…. 0 7 7 13 — 27
Mah — Tyler Tangwall 4 pass from Johnny DeVore (Kyle Oswald kick)
Tar — Dorian Singer 8 pass from Brandon Lockhart (Garrett Kierzek kick)
Mah — Josh Praml 3 run (Oswald kick)
Tar — Singer 66 pass from Lockhart (Kierzek kick)
Mah — Tengwall 5 pass from DeVore (Oswald kick)
Tar — Singer 29 fumble recovery return (Kierzek kick)
Mah — Praml 6 run (Oswald kick)
Tar — Singer 9 pass from Lockhart (run failed)
