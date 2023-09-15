Mahtomedi rushed for 349 yards but still had a tough game against Hastings, beating the Raiders 13-7 on Thursday evening in Hastings.

Cole Saenger led the Zephyrs (2-1) as he carried 12 times for 183 yards. He broke away for a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to open a 13-0 lead with 3:38 left.

