Mahtomedi stayed unbeaten with a 46-21 conquest of Hill-Murray at home in an 11 a.m. game Saturday, piling up 469 yard from scrimmage and scoring a defensive touchdown as well.

Cory Bohmert rambled for 231 yards in just 13 carries, with touchdowns of 11, 47, and 30 yards. He also picked off a pass and dashed 88 yards for a touchdown. The senior tailback has amassed 651 yards and 10 TD’s in three games.

