Mahtomedi stayed unbeaten with a 46-21 conquest of Hill-Murray at home in an 11 a.m. game Saturday, piling up 469 yard from scrimmage and scoring a defensive touchdown as well.
Cory Bohmert rambled for 231 yards in just 13 carries, with touchdowns of 11, 47, and 30 yards. He also picked off a pass and dashed 88 yards for a touchdown. The senior tailback has amassed 651 yards and 10 TD’s in three games.
Sam Garry, junior quarterback in his first start, tossed touchdown passes of 31 yards to Michael Barry and eight yards to Ramsey Morrell while hitting seven of nine for 96 yards.
The Zephyrs rushed for 373 yards and passed for 96. Chase Devens got the final TD on a one-yard dive. Hill-Murray rushed for 122 yards and passed for 136.
Hill-Murray (0-3) got a pair of aerial touchdowns, from Joe Mcgurran to Gavin Berg (22 yards) and Simon Seidl (six yards) along with a three-yard TD run by Sawyer Seidl. The Pioneers pulled within 34-21 in the fourth period.
Tyler Gunderson made 10 sacks and a sack for the Zephyrs. Cody Dvorak Mae nine tackles, Javan Harvey seven, William Harris six and Carsten Cummins six.
One downside for the Zephyrs was missing on four of five conversion kicks.
The Zephyrs will host Tartan (2-1) on Friday.
Hill-Murray …… 7 7 0 7 — 21
Mahtomedi ….. 14 13 7 12 — 46
Mah — Cory Bohmert 11 run (kick failed)
HM — Sawyer Seidl 3 run (Jaden Huber kick)
Mah — Bohmert 47 run (Bohmert run)
Mah — Michael Barry 30 pass from Sam Garry (kick failed)
Mah — Bohmert 88 interception return (Charles Thein kick)
HM — Gavin Berg 22 pass from Joe Mcgurran (Huber kick)
Mah — Bohmert 30 run (Andrew Breien kick)
HM — Simon Seidl 6 pass from McGurran (Huber kick)
Mah — Ramsey Morrell 8 pass from Garry (kick failed)
Mah — Chase Devins 1 run (kick failed)
Rushing — Bohmert 13-231, Alec Mahoney 5-70, Cole Saenger 5-58, Cole Potvin 2-10, Chase Devens 3-4, Garry 2-4
Passing — Garry 7-9-96, 0 int
Receiving — Morrell 2-18, Bohmert 1-21, Barry 1-31, Gunnar Sather 1-11, Cole Sanger 1-9, Cole Potvin 1-5
Tackles (solo-assist-totals) — Tyler Gunderson 7-3-10 (1 sack), Cody Dvorak 5-4-9, Javan Harvey 5-2-7, William Harris 3-3-6, Carsten Cummins 2-4-6, Beien 4-1-5, Eric Buttke 2-2-4, Nicholas Rollinger 1-3-4
