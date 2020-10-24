It took four overtimes in wintry late October weather before St. Thomas Academy shook off the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 27-21 in a duel of unbeatens Friday night in Mendota Heights.
Danny McFadden carried the ball 37 tines and gained 223 yards for the Cadets (3-0). He sent the game to overtime with a 50-yard touchdown gallop, and got the game-winner in the fourth OT on a three-yard run.
Mahtomedi (2-1) led 7-0 going into the fourth quarter. The Cadets tied it with Baker Reding passing to Grady O’Neill for a 59-yard TD.
Mahtomedi regained the lead 13-7 on Johnny DeVore’s five-yard TD with seven minutes left. Then McFadden’s long gallop pulled the Cadets again again. Both teams missed extra-point kicks after their final fourth quarter TD’s,
Reding scored from two yards out in OT and McFadden dashed for the conversion. The Zephyrs knotted the score when Devore hit Jacob Wynia for a 10-yard TD and Tony Neubeck ran for the extra points.
The second and third OT’s were scoreless.
Devore hit Ethan Loss for a 44-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first period.
DeVore was 8-for-19 for 142 yards with no interceptions. Four players caught two passes each: Loss for 70 yards, Jordan Hull for 31, Neubeck for 28 and Wynia for 13. Hull carried 23 times for 76 yards and DeVore four for 13 yards.
The Cadets rushed for 236 yards and passed for 99. Reding hit six of 99 passes for 99 yards, five to O’Neill for 93 yards.
McFadden has rushed for 555 yards and seven touchdowns.
Defensively for Mahtomedi, Oswald made 10 tackles (nine solo). William Arlandson and Jake Schetinski made seven tackles each. Ty Decker and Ian Wilsey made six each and Wilsey had a quarterback sack.
Mahtomedi ………….…. 7 0 0 6 8 0 0 0 — 21
St. Thomas Academy … 0 0 0 13 8 0 0 6 — 27
Mah — Ethan Loss 44 pass from Johnny Devore (Kyle Oswald kick)
STA — Grady O’Neill 59 pass from Baker Reding (S Moore kick)
Mah — Johnny Devore 5 run (kick failed)
STA — Danny McFadden 50 run (kick failed)
STA — Reding 2 run (McFadden run)
Mah — Jacob Wynia 10 pass from DeVore (Tony Neubeck run)
STA — McFadden 3 run
