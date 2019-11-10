Mahtomedi had pulled off two upsets to capture the championship of their section but the Chaska Hawks said nothing doing to the Zephyrs in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
Chaska (10-1) stymied Mahtomedi 35-7 in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Shakopee.
Mahtomedi finished 5-7 for the program’s first below-.500 season since 1981 but with an upbeat conclusion as the Zephyrs snagged the Section 4 title with wins over North St. Paul 44-6, No. 2 seed Minneapolis Washbun 15-12, and top-seeded, previously-unbeaten Tartan 28-27.
Chaska ruled the line of scrimmage and rushed for 265 yards in 49 attempts. Stevo Klotz scored from two, 11, and two yards, and totaled 104 yards in 15 carries. Matthew Kuntz carried 21 times for 126 yards. The Hawks also broke an 83-yard touchdown on a pass from Grif Wurtz to Nick Snuggerud. Dewandis Youmans got the last TD on a two-yard run.
Mahtomedi came up empty on a drive to the five-yard line on its opening possession but didn’t mount another threat until 1:22 left in the game when Jordan Hull got them on the scoreboard with a nine-yard run.
