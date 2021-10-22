White Bear Lake did not generate much offense Thursday night but a blocked punt and a long interception return helped them put up five touchdowns anyway in a 35-14 victory over Totino-Grace in Fridley.
The Bears capped a 6-2 regular season, in their first time .500 or better since 2012, and now head into state Class 6A playoffs. Pairings were not announced at this posting.
Chris Heim, junior linebacker, blocked an Eagle punt in the second quarter, giving the Bears a short field, and Connor Gerrell hit Rayshaun Brakes over the top for a 33-yard touchdown, making it 14-0.
With the Bears up 28-7 in the fourth quarter, senior safety Mike Delaney swiped a Nick Ruhonen pass near the sideline at the five-yard line, turned a corner and sped 95 yards untouched to the end zone, along with a convoy of teammates. That was Delany’s second defensive TD in as many weeks; he scored against Osseo after yanking the ball from a halfback.
Totino-Grace (1-7) held the Bears to 219 yards (131 rushing, 87 passing) and made things interesting by controlling the ball deep in Bears territory for most of the third quarter. A 15-yard penalty killed one threat, but the Eagles forced the Bears to punt out of the end zone, returned the punt 20 yards, and got an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ruhonen to Adam Molitor, pulling within 14-7.
However, the Bears responded with a 21-point fourth quarter. They had two short drives set up by their defense. Anthony Lewis-Royal scored from the one, his 20th touchdown of the season, and Matt Sloan barreled 11 yards for his first score. Then came the exclamation point by Delaney. The Eagles threw a touchdown pass against the subs in the final minute.
The Bears held the Eagles to 57 ground yards in 23 plays, counting three quarterback sacks. Tolluwalope Oyekunie, Sloan and Damarion Pollard had sacks, and Oyekunie made three tackles-for-loss in all. Ruhonen hit eight of 17 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Lewis-Royal was held to 89 yards in 27 carries and two TDs, opening the scoring with a two-yard run. Sloan had 27 in four totes. Gerrell completed seven of 12 passes for 87 yards with one interception. Brakes caught four for 69 yards and his eighth TD of the year. Michael McCormack was 5-for-5 on conversions.
Gerrell also had a 61-yard punt that rolled to the one-yard line, where it was downed with seconds left in the half. The Eagles squirmed for one yard in their only play before time expired, denying the Bears a safety.
White Bear Lake …. 7 7 0 21 — 35
Totino-Grace ……… 0 0 7 7 — 14
WBL — Anthony Lewis-Royal 2 run (Michael McCormack kick)
WBL — Rayshaun Brakes 33 pass from Connor Gerrell (McCormack kick)
TG — Adam Molitor 11 pass from Nick Ruohonen (McNeil kick)
WBL — Lewis-Royal 1 run (McCormack kick)
WBL — Matt Sloan 14 run (McCormack kick)
WBL — Mike Delany 95 interception return (McCormack kick)
TG — Brennan Blake 45 pass from Ruohonen (McNeil kick)
Team statistics
White Bear Lake — 41-132 rushing; 7-12-87 passing, 1 int; 48 plays, 219 yards; 9 first downs; 0 fumbles lost; 5-44 penalties
Totino-Grace — 23-57 rushing; 8-17-117 passing, 1 int; 31 plays, 174 yards; 0 fumbles lost; 6-37 penalties
White Bear Lake offense
Rushing — Lewis-Royal 27-89, Sloan 4-27, Chiemeng Vang 1-9, Matthew Currier 1-3, Rayshawn Brakes 3-4, Cole Henkel 1-6, Chris Heim 1-0, Gerrell 2-(-5), David Love 1-(-1)
Passing — Gerrell 7-12-87, 1 int
Receiving — Brakes 4-69, Vatel Henderson 3-18
Kick returns — Brakes 1-23, Heim 1-25
Punt returns — Alex Lockwood 2-14.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.