White Bear Lake scored five touchdowns in the first half and held off longtime nemesis Cretin-Derham Hall 35-21 at home Friday evening, squaring their record at 1-1.
Coming off a humbling opening loss to Stillwater, 52-24, the Bears got off to a great start against Cretin-Derham Hall.
The Bears had lost six straight games to the Raiders, and 12 of the last 13.
Jeff Odamtten bolted 19 yards for the opening touchdown and kicked the first or his five extra points. The Bears got a one-yard touchdown from quarterback Branden Berwald later in the first quarter.
Berwald hit Odamtten for a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Spencer Oxton dashed 19 yards for another touchdown, opening a 28-0 lead.
The Raiders got on the board with Cage Linton breaking away for a 43-yard touchdown. The Bears answered with Berwald keeping the ball for a 23-yard touchdown that made it 35-7.
CDH gave up no more points, and closed the cap with Luke Floyslund passing to Tre Holloman for a 16-yard score just before halftime, and to Marsello Mendez for a 32-yard TD in the fourth quarter.6-
The Raiders are 0-2, losing their opener to Lakeville North 55-14.
The Bears will meet Woodbury (2-0) next Friday at Northwestern University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.