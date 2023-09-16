White Bear Lake finally broke out some firepower Friday night, enough to take a 16-7 lead in the third quarter at Woodbury. However, the Royals dominated the last quarter and a half to win 38-16, dropping the Bears to 0-3.
The Bears, after two anemic offensive performances, got 212 passing yards, including touchdown tosses from Alex Doroff to Isaac Kibagendi and Vinnie Villella, plus two long gainers to Devin Mueller.
Woodbury (2-1) turned it around with three gallops by Isaiah Tisdlie, followed by a field goal and a defensive touchdown.
"Played well for a while. Gotta finish," Bear coach Ryan Bartlett said.
Doroff started 0-for-5 before finding a groove. On a third and 10 he hit Dominic Anderson for 20 yards on the sideline, then threaded a screen pass to Kibagendi, who broke a tackle and raced 28 yards to the end zone.That was the first-team offense’s first touchdown of the year.
Woodbury countered with a 46-yard TD on a similar screen pass with Liam Frommelt outrunning the Bears after snagging a pass from George Bjellos. That came three plays after the Bears gave the Royals new life by jumping offside on a fourth-and-five punt play.
Doroff and Mueller connected for a highlight reel 31-yard gain, with the receiver, tightly covered, hauling in perfectly-thrown ball over-the-shoulder. That put the Bears at the Royal six with 23 seconds left in the half. They had to settle for a 17-yard field goal by Benjamin Watson for a 10-7 lead.
In the third period, Mueller, cutting over the middle, took a short pass from Doroff and rambled 49 yards, with a late hit penalty further advancing the ball the Royal nine. On third down, Doroff, rolling right, had a receiver open in the end zone but didn’t see him and tried to run it in. He was stopped at the two. The Bears went for it and Woodbury stopped Avion Akins six inches short.
The Royals fumbled at midfield five plays later, though, with Ty Behnken recovering for the Bears.
Doroff threw a strike to a wide-open Vinny Villella, streaking down the middle of the field, for a 33-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked but the Bears were up 16-7.
But it was all Woodbury after that, as the Royals shut down the Bears the rest of the way and exploded on offense. Tisdlie broke away for consecutive touchdowns from 22, 61 and 23 yards. Eddie Puglisi booted a 40-yard field goal. A Bear fumble was turned into their final TD with Mason Rudin taking it 65 yards with 1:44 left.
Doroff finished 10-for-26 for 199 yards with one interception. He was injured late in the third period, a neck injury not believed to be serious, according to coach Ryan Bartlett. Heidi Barber finished and had a tough time with two interceptions and a fumble while completing one pass.
Mueller had two catches for 80 yards, Kibagendi four for 45, Villella there for 39, Kesean two for 48, and Anderson one for 20. Meanwhile the Bears managed just 37 yards on 16 rushes. Desean Lipscomb had 19 in five carries.
The Bears had some defensive highlights in the first two and a half quarters before things fell apart.
With the score 7-7, Kibagendi intercepted a long pass at the one-yard line. Receiver Quintin Cobb-Butler appeared to make the catch but the ball slipped out of his hands and the Bear cornerback alertly snagged it as they tumbled to the turf at the flag. The Bear offense couldn’t budge, and Mueller had to punt from the back of the end zone. He boomed one 49 yards to midfield. That helped the Bears stay even and they wound up leading at the half. Mueller later ran for a first down on a fourth-and-seven play from punt formation.
Aiden Akins made three tackles for losses of 14 yards. Also making tackles for loss (the only tackle stat the Bears keep) were Mueller and Peter Gogra with two each and Behnken one Austin Gibson with one each.
