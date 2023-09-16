White Bear Lake finally broke out some firepower Friday night, enough to take a 16-7 lead in the third quarter at Woodbury. However, the Royals dominated the last quarter and a half to win 38-16, dropping the Bears to 0-3.

The Bears, after two anemic offensive performances, got 212 passing yards, including touchdown tosses from Alex Doroff to Isaac Kibagendi and Vinnie Villella, plus two long gainers to Devin Mueller.

