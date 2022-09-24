Sticking to the ground on a wet Friday evening, the White Bear Lake Bears rumbled to a 34-7 win over Eastview in their homecoming game.
The Bears piled up 385 rushing yards, led by Kesean Lipscomb, who carried 12 times for 154 yards with touchdowns of five and 26 yards. Rayshawn Brakes got the first touchdown on a 23-yard run. Chris Heim gained 129 yards in 16 attempts.
Gavin Knutson passed to Travis Domschot for a 12-yard touchdown while throwing just eight times, completing three for 20 yards.
The Bears got a defensive touchdown with Jontay Vaulx picking up a fumble and racing 69 yards.
The Bears limited Eastview to 93 yards from scrimmage. The Lightning netted 64 yards on 33 ground plays and 29 yards on 3-for-12 passing.
Eastview averted a shutout with an interception and 92-yard return by Isaiah Jones, off a pass by backup quarterback Heidi Barber that deflected off the receiver's hands.
Eastview ……..…… 0 0 7 0 — 7
White Bear Lake … 7 13 14 0 — 34
WBL — Rayshawn Brakes 23 run (Eli Treichel kick)
WBL — Kesean Lipscomb 5 run (Treichel kick)
WBL — Jontay Vaulx 69 fumble recovery return (kick failed)
WBL — Travis Domschot 12 pass from Gavin Knutson (Treichel kick)
WBL — Lipscomb 26 run (Treichel kick)
Eastview — Isaiah Jones 92 interception return (Asher Ozuzu kick)
Rushing — Bears 47-385, Eastview 33-64
Passing — Bears 3-9-20, 1 int; Eastview 3-12-29, 1 int
First downs — Bears 19, Eastview 7
Penalties — Bears 4-42, Eastview 1-15
Rushing — Lipscomb 12-154, Chris Heim 16-129, Brakes 6-65, Connor Podewils 3-15, Avian Atkins 3-14, Knutson 3-2, Henry Wilcoxon 1-3, Alex Doroff 3-3
Passing — Knutson 3-8-20, 0 int; Heidi Barber 0-1-0, 1 int
Receiving — Domschot 1-12, Vatel Henderson 1-7, Brakes 1-1
Tackles for loss — Tolu Oyekunle 2-(-13), Rick Deutsch 2-(-4), Aiden Akins 1-(-7), Austin Gibson 1-(-3), Imeleyo Stanton 1-(-1), Nick Asper 1-(1-4)
Interception — Michael Delaney
