Sticking to the ground on a wet Friday evening,  the White Bear Lake Bears rumbled to a 34-7 win over Eastview in their homecoming game.

The Bears piled up 385 rushing yards, led by Kesean Lipscomb, who carried 12 times for 154 yards with touchdowns of five and 26 yards. Rayshawn Brakes got the first touchdown on a 23-yard run. Chris Heim gained 129 yards in 16 attempts.

