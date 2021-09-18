The first 13 penalties of the game were called against White Bear Lake. The Bears fell behind 14-0. They gave up 305 yards passing. They had to start drives on their own six-and nine-yard lines due to clever kickoffs.
And yet, the Bears emerged a 26-20 winner against Mounds View at home Friday. They marched 67 yards in the last four minutes, capped by Rayshaun Brakes delivering a nine-yard touchdown dash with 17 seconds left, breaking a 20-20 tie.
“Nice to win one of those. We’ve been on the other side a few times,” said coach Ryan Bartlett, referring to some last-minute defeats in recent years, including this year’s opener against Blaine.
The Bears are 2-1 and the Mustangs 1-2.
The winning drive was accomplished on the ground except for a 20-yard gain on a hitch-and-pitch from Connor Gerrell to Alex Lockwood to Brakes, a play called by assistant coach Jeremy Post, Bartlett said.
Anthony Lewis-Royal, who plowed for 110 yards 29 carries, got the Bears to the four-yard line. Then, their 14th penalty, on a false start, set them back to the nine on third down. They needed to score from there, or they’d have to kick, and their placements were not going well.
Brakes got the call, after the Bears’ final time out. On an end sweep, he turned 90 degrees and fought his way across the goal line.
“It was supposed to go outside, but the outside was closed, so I did what I was taught, I cut inside,” said Brakes. He had also bolted 14 yards to score in the third period. “Same play as the first one,” he said.
Gerrell said the penalties were “frustrating” but the Bears kept plugging away. On the final drive, their 14th penalty was one more setback to deal with.
“We have been running the ball a lot so we stuck with it. Rayshaun is an awesome player. He does what he needs to get done.”
The Bears lost 103 yards on the 14 flags. Mounds View had three for 30 yards. “They (penalties) were mainly on our O-line,” said Brakes, “but they always have our backs, so we do our best to have their backs.”
When the Mustangs finally got their first two penalties, in the third period, it left them in a first-and-32 situation (the first was holding on a reverse, deep in the backfield). Despite that, they scored. Antoine Voz dashed 27 yards on a draw play, and Tyler Nystrom capped the unlikely TD drive four plays later by catching a 13-yard pass from Owen Wark. Bears linebacker Tolluwalope Oyekunle broke up the pass, but the ball floated just long enough for the alert Nystron to lunge and get his mitts under it.
That tied the score at 20 but the Bears got a break as the Mustangs’ reliable fourth-year kicker Ben Samuel hit the post. It was Samuel whose kickoffs resembling coffin-corner punts gave the Bears such horrible field position twice.
Wark, a junior, completed 20 of 37 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Nystrom, a sophomore, caught 10 for 133 yards.
But Wark just missed on two tosses to the goal line from the 33 with about five minutes left, setting up the Bears for their final drive.
Brakes carried eight times for 59 yards, and hauled in a 42-yard pass from Gerrell that led to his first touchdown. All of which redeemed him for giving up a long touchdown pass, and nullifying a teammate’s interception with a holding penalty, both in the first half.
“That’s another thing about Rayshaun. He sticks with it,” Bartlett said. “He doesn’t get frustrated.”
The Mustangs had Wark drop back to pass on 38 of 44 plays from scrimmage (he was sacked once) and they had great early success. He hit Nystrom for 47 yards on their first play, although that drive stalled and Samuel missed a 41-yard field goal. Minutes later, Wark went deep again with a perfect strike to Hunter Rask for a 71-yard touchdown. Next drive, he hit Nystrom for a 27-yard gain and found Dylan Wheeler for an eight-yard touchdown.
The game turned for the Bears when Alex Lockwood caught a Gerrell pass 20 yards downfield, slipped a tackle and rambled 59 yards to score. He caught seven for 126 yards. Gerrell was 10-for-20 for 180 yards.
A Mustang blunder set up the Bears next touchdown as a center snap sailed over Samuel’s head, perching them at the 30. Lewis-Royal made the kill from the two-yard line.
Down 14-12 at halftime, the Bears pushed ahead in the third period on Brakes’ 14-yard trek around right end, just after a 20-yard run by Matt Sloan.
The Bears missed on three of four conversions — two kicks failed, one of them blocked, and a pass was foiled by a hard rush — but after the third TD, Lewis-Royal burrowed just over the line for a two-pointer for a 20-14 lead.
Mounds View netted just nine yards rushing, counting the 28-yard loss on the bad snap. Voz had gains of 25 and 27 yards on draw plays.
Bartlett, asked about the huge imbalance in penalties called, accepted it.
“Their defensive line was shifting, and that was making us jump offside. They’ve done that to other teams, too,” he said. “We had a couple pass interferences. I’m sure we deserved most of them. We have to clean that up. But really, we haven’t had a lot of trouble with penalties before.”
The Bears will play at Eastview next Friday. Mounds View will host Forest Lake.
Mounds View ………. 7 7 6 0 — 20
White Bear Lake …… 0 12 8 6 — 26
MV — Hunter Rask 71 pass from Owen Wark (Ben Samuel kick)
MV — Dylan Wheeler 8 pass from Wark (Samuel kick)
WBL — Alex Lockwood 59 pass from Connor Jerrell (kick failed)
WBL — Anthony Lewis-Royal 3 run (pass failed)
WBL — Reshaun Brakes 19 run (Lewis-Royal run)
MV—Tyler Nystrom 13 pass (kick failed)
WBL — Brakes 9 run (kick blocked)
White Bear Lake
Rushing — Lewis-Royal 29-110, Brakes 8-59, Matt Sloan 6-33, Matthew Currier 1-6
Passing — Jerrell 10-20-180-0
Receiving — Lockwood 7-126, Vatel Henderson 3-12, Brakes 1-42
Sacks — Chris Heim 1
Tackles for loss — Zachary Pratt (-2), Heim (-7), Nick Asper (-5), Jontay Vaulx (-1), Lewis-Royal (-5), Michael Delay (-1)
Mounds View
Rushing — Antoine Voz 6-40, Wark 2-(-3), Samuel 1-(-28)
Passing — Wark 20-37-305-0
Receiving — Nystrom 10-133, Wheeler 6-72, Rask 1-71, Jack Brey 3-29
