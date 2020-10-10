White Bear Lake could not stop Stillwater on plays from scrimmage or on kickoff returns as the Bears lost to the Ponies 52-24 in the football opener Friday evening.
Stillwater opened the scoring with Ian Hanlon’s 59-yard punt return in the first quarter, and opened the second half with a 93-yard kickoff return by Dom Krenz. The Ponies also scored twice on passes and three times on runs in building a 52-10 lead after three quarters.
The score was 24-3 at halftime, with Jeff Odamtten kicking a 30-yard field goal for the Bears. The score was 38-3 before Branden Berwald passed to John McBride for a 61-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the Bears had scoring runs by Berwald (one yard) and Oluwadara Animasaun (seven yards).
Stillwater’s Casey Venske passed to Logan McCormick for a 19-yard touchdown and Gavin Zurn for a 22-yard score. Krenz had an eight-yard TD run and O’Keefe scored from eight and 37 yards.
