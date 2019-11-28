William LeMire, White Bear Lake offensive tackle, was named to the Star-Tribune’s All-Metro first team on Tuesday.
Coach Ryan Bartlett simply as “the best offensive lineman we’ve had in the last eight years,” meaning Bartlett’s tenure as coach.
Lemire is 6-3 and 290 pounds but agile enough to be starting goalkeeper on a strong Bears lacrosse team since ninth grade.
“We ran behind that kid all the time and he just moved people,” Bartlett said.
LeMire helped Bears (3-6) stay in every game as they averaged 157 yards rushing (4.7 per carry) along with 115 yard passing.
