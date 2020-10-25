White Bear Lake’s scheduled football game at East Ridge on Friday night was postponed due to a positive test for COVID-19 on a player, the school announced.
“We had a player on our team test positive on Friday for COVID. We postponed Friday’s game while completing contact tracing,” explained Brian Peloquin, activities director. “The player tested earlier in the week but we didn't get the results back until Friday afternoon.”
There was no word on when and if the game would be rescheduled.
Coach Ryan Bartlett said he was made aware or the situation Friday afternoon and let the team know the disappointing news.
“Everyone knew this was a possibility, but it doesn’t make it any easier,” Bartlett said. “We hope to get back as soon as it's safe for everyone to do so.”
