White Bear Lake's football game against Roseville Area at home, originally schedule for this Friday, has been moved to Tuesday at 4 p.m., announced activities director Brian Peloquin. The Bears had to postpone a game at East Ridge this past Friday after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Pelequin said the East Ridge game has not been rescheduled at this point.
