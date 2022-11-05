Seven turnovers and an injured quarterback did not help White Bear Lake’s chances for an upset in the Class 6A state playoffs on Friday evening.
The Bears’ season ended with a 30-0 loss to Lakeville South in the second round playoffs. Two quarterbacks gave up five interceptions and the Bears also lost two fumbles. The Cougars, meanwhile, had no turnovers.
Each team was 7-2 coming into the game but Lakeville South plays a Gold Division schedule (stronger opponents) and the Bears play a Maroon schedule
Lakeville South had a 21-point second quarter as Carson Hansen, who came into the game with 17 rushing touchdowns, scored three times on passes from Jacob Royse, all in that quarter, from 31, 33 and 38 yards. Royse threw only seven passes, completing four for 136 yards.
Gavin Knutson, Bear senior quarterback, concluded an excellent season on a low note, completing eight of 13 passes for 71 yards with two interceptions. He left the game with an injury on play where he was sacked and fumbled the ball away.
Michael Delaney, standout Bears defensive back, took over quarterback duties with his team three touchdowns behind. He completed seven of 20 for 84 yards and gave up three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Reese Volk. Delaney also gave up a safety on a play where he retrieved a snap over his end in the the end zone, unloaded the ball and was called for intentional grounding.
Other than the 21-point second quarter, the Bears had a good defensive effort including 12 tackles-for-loss plays.
White Bear Lake ….. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lakeville South ……. 0 21 2 7 — 30
LS — Carson Hansen 31 pass from Jacob Royse (Jack Kimmel kick)
LS — Hansen 33 pass from Royse (Kimmel kick)
LS — Hansen 38 pass from Royse (Kimmel kick)
LS — Reese Volk 35 interception return (Kimmel kick)
Rushing — Bears 21-61, Lakeville South 48-157
Passing — Bears 15-34-156, 5 int; Lakeville South 4-7-136, 0 int
Offensive plays-yards — Bears 55-217, Lakeville South 55-293
Turnovers — Bears 7 (5 interceptions, 2 fumbles), Panthers 0
Penalties — Bears 5-45, Panthers 2-15
Rushing — Michael Delaney 8-22, Kesean Lipscomb 3-16, Henry Wilcoxon 2-14, Chris Heim 1-4, Vatel Henderson 1-3, Matt Currier 1-3, Cole Sather 1-1, Gavin Knutson 4-(-2)
Passing — Knutson 8-13-71, 2 int; Delaney 7-20-84, 3 int
Receiving — Currier 2-62, Travis Domschot 4-32, Henderson 4-23, Lipscomb 1-15, Brakes 2-13, Sather 1-6, Aiden Akins 1-5
Tackles-for-loss — Akins 2 for -7, Heim 2 for -5, Nick Asper 2 for -7, Austin Gibson 1 for -2, Damarion Pollard 1 for -5, Evan Chang 1 for -4, Jontay 1 for -4, Delaney 1 for -1, Tolu Oyekunle 1 for -3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.