With a chance to cut loose against a winless opponent, White Bear Lake did just that Friday evening with a 35-13 win over Roseville Area on Friday evening.
“We got off to a good start, we executed, we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, and our defense did a good job of not giving up a big play,” coach Ryan Bartlett assessed. “Our line blocked really well.”
The Bears (3-3) led 28-0 at halftime. They rushed for 247 yards in the game and completed 12 of 13 passes for 162 yards. They intercepted three passes.
Brice Peters scored on runs of 31 and four yards. He rolled up 99 yards in 13 carries and caught three passes for 46 yards, including a leaping catch at midfield for a 39-yard gain.
Cam Zaleski barged for 127 yards on 13 carries including one 43-yard burst. Jeff Odamtten had a five-yard touchdown run, an interception, and kicked five extra points.
Junior quarterback Branden Berwald completed 10 of 11 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Moses Hancock for a 21-yard score and Sammy Russ for a 16-yarder, each on well-placed short passes that gave the receiver a full head of steam to run with the ball.
“Branden gets better every week,” Bartlett said. “He loves football, and he works very hard at it. Every week we give him a little more to do and he’s always answered the call. We ran the ball well tonight but when we needed a good throw he made them. We have a lot of confidence in him.”
Will Menier, mopping up, was 2-for-2 for 24 yards. Russ caught five for 66 yards and Hancock two for 43 yards.
Cameron Rease scored both Roseville touchdowns and totaled 82 yards on 14 carries.
The Raiders couldn’t get an air game going. Ricky Weber competed 10 of 24 passes for 104 yards, with interceptions by Will Flemons, Odamtten, and Zach Kuyava. The Bears had one sack, by Brad Snook, on a 4th-and-14 play from the Bears’ 18.
Kuyuva, outside linebacker, blocked an extra point and intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense was telling each other, we’ve got to finish the game strong, and play every down like it’s zero to zero,” Kuyava. “It’s good preparation for playoffs when you play strong the whole game.”
The Bears defensive backfield of Oxton, Flemons, Odamtten and Anders Fischer broke up several other passes and kept all gains short.
“They kept everything in front of them,” Bartlett said. “Roseville got some yards underneath, and that’s fine with us; they’ve got some good athletes over there. But they tried to go over the top, over the top, and we broke those up or got interceptions. Our DB’s are athletic and fast. They are one of the strengths of the team.”
The Bears have a big non-conference challenge next week, at Lakeville North (5-1), which upset No. 1 Lakeville South 34-19 on Friday night.
White Bear Lake …... 7 21 7 0 — 35
Roseville Area …...… 0 0 7 6 — 13
WBL—Brice Peters 31 run (Jeff Odamtten kick)
WBL — Odamtten 5 run (Odamtten kick)
WBL — Moses Hancock 21 pass from Branden Berwald (Odamtten kick)
WBL — Sammy Russ 16 pass from Berwald (Odamtten kick)
Rose — Cameron Rease 5 pass (kick good)
WBL — Peters 4 run (Odamtten kick)
Rose — Rease 3 run (kick blocked)
