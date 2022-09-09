Pinpoint passing by Gavin Knutson, and a kickoff return for a touchdown by Rayshaun Brakes, were the highlights as White Bear Lake pummeled a struggling Roseville Area team 38-7 at home Thursday evening.
The Bears (1-1) bounced back from a 24-19 loss to Blaine after they led 13-0.
“We were hoping it would go like this. The kids were focused and ready to go, and played well the whole game,” coach Ryan Bartlett said. “Last week, Blaine’s a good team, but we kind of let down in the middle of the game.”
Knutson, senior quarterback, hit 12 of 13 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bears to a 38-0 lead before being pulled late in the third period.
“Gavin had a close battle with (senior starter) Connor Gerrell last year, but he had Covid, a cracked fibula, and a concussion,” Knutson said. “He had a really good camp this year and won the job. I have complete trust in Gavin and decisions he makes.”
Brakes, a big-play guy for the Bears the last two years, took the opening kickoff at the 15, threaded through a cluster of bodies near the right sideline, picked up steam and outran the Raiders to the end zone for an 85-yard touchdown.
Special teams were impeccable for the Bears. Along with the kick return TD, they were perfect on placements — Eli Treichel went 5-for-5 on extra points and booted a 29-yard field goal — and held the Raiders under 15 yards on all six kickoffs.
“We had to tighten a few things up, and we did,” said Bartlett, adding that the kicking teams were fairly good against Blaine, too, but had a couple lapses.
Roseville (0-2) is going through a stretch like the Bears had a few years ago, with 12 straight losses and a 2-24 mark over the last four seasons.
Knutson’s TD passes were a 10-yarder to Brakes in the end zone and a 24-yarder to Matt Currier on a perfectly-executed draw play. Vatel Henderson was the top target with five catches for 54 yards.
The Bears netted 132 yards on the ground with a one-yard touchdown by Chris Heim and a 23-yarder by Henry Wilcoxen. Top rusher was backup Kesean Lipscomb with 56 yards in five totes.
The Bear defense limited Roseville to 102 net yards, 64 rushing and 38 passing. The Raiders got on the board with three minutes left with the backups on the field, connecting for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
With Knutson pulled early, three backup QB’s closed out the game: Mike Delaney (starting safety), Alex Doroff, and …. Heidi Barber.
Barber, a junior, has been a junior varsity QB last year and this year. She was the catcher on the Bears’ state fourth-place softball team and a forward on the state third-place basketball team. Barber completed her only pass, for seven yards to Joe Hulla, while also muffing a snap and losing 10 yards. Asked if she’s a prospect, Bartlett would only smile and say, “She’s fearless,” and deserved a chance to get in a game.
Roseville Area …….. 0 0 0 7 — 7
White Bear Lake …..14 10 14 0 — 38
WBL — Rayshaun Brakes 85 kick return (Eli Treichel kick)
WBL — Chris Heim 1 run (Treichel kick)
WBL — Treichel 29 field goal
WBL — Brakes 10 pass from Gavin Knutson (Treichel kick)
WBL — Matt Currier 24 pass from Knutson (Treichel kick)
WBL — Henry Wilcoxen 23 run (Treichel kick)
Rose — Name not available 35 pass from Devin Hall (kick, name not available)
Team statistics
Rushing — Bears 34-132 … Raiders 21-64
Passing — Bears 14-16-183, 0 int … Raiders 4-8-38, 1 int
Turnovers — Bears 0, Raiders 1 (int)
First downs — Bears 15, Raiders 6
Penalties — Bears 4-45, Raiders 11-85
Bear statistics
Rushing — Kesean Lipscomb 5-56, Matt Currier 11-38, Henry Wilcox 4-26, Rayshaun Brakes 3-13, Michael Delaney 1-8, Chris Heim 2-3, Gavin Knutson 1-2, Carter Wippler 1-2, Heidi Barber 3-(-7), Alex Doroff 3-(-8)
Passing — Knutson 12-13-163-0, Barber 1-1-7-0, Delaney 1-1-13-0, Doroff 0-1-0-0
Receiving — Vatel Henderson 5-54, Travis Domschot 2-35, Rayshaun Brakes 3-25, Josh Doghor 1-20, Currier 1-24, Delaney 1-18, Joe Hulla 1-7
Interception — Devin Bartok (15 return)
Tackles for loss — Tolu Oyekunle 2 (14 yards), Delaney 2 (12 yards), Aidenar Akins 1 (8 yards) … Oyekunle and Akins each had a QB sack
