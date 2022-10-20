White Bear Lake posted its second straight shutout to close the regular season, 27-0 over Totino-Grace at home, Wednesday evening, and will take a 6-2 record into the playoffs that start Tuesday.
Chris Heim finished three drives with touchdown runs, Vatel Henderson made a spectacular touchdown catch, and Michael Delaney nailed down the shutout with two late pass interceptions.
Gavin Knutson threw only nine times but racked up 142 yards, hitting three long gainers. Rayshaun Brakes’ 63-yard kick return was another highlight.
The Bears held the Eagles (1-7) to 47 yards on the ground and 43 passing. Starters on the Bears defense that also blanked Osseo 23-0 the previous week are Heim, Delaney, Damarion Pollard, Nick Asper, Jontay Vaulx, Tolu Oyekunle, Austin Gibson, Imeleyo Stanton, Dominick Anderson, Bennett Gilson and Devin Mueller.
The Eagles had one threat, a fourth-and-one play at the Bears three in the second quarter; they had started at the Bear 40 due to a shanked punt and advanced on penalties on the Bears. However, the Bears threw the Eagles for a two-yard loss on fourth down.
In the first half, the Eagles had the Bears stymied until tight end Josh Doghor made a big play just before halftime. Doghor caught a pass about 12 yards downfield, broke a couple tackles and barged 39 yards to the three. Heim busted into the end zone on the next play for the first score of the game with 1:36 left in the half.
The Bears struck again right away in the second half as Brakes’ kick return to the Eagle 31 led to Heim’s 13-yard touchdown.
Two long tosses by Knutson in the fourth quarter broke it open. Travis Domschot hauled in an over-the-top throw for 48 yards. He was tackled at the one, and Heim scored his 10th touchdown of the season from there. The Eagles fumbled on the kickoff, Vaulx recovered, and Knutson went deep to Henderson right away. The wide receiver stretched out his long arms to make a fingertip catch while tumbling across the goal line at the flag.
Delaney had an apparent touchdown on an interception return called back due to pass interference by a teammate late in the fourth quarter, but he made two more pickoffs that counted in the time remaining, both by out-jumping receivers at around the 10 yard line, the second of which he returned 45 yards.
Totino-Grace ……… 0 0 0 0 — 0
White Bear Lake … 0 6 7 14 — 27
WBL — Chris Heim 3 run (pass failed)
WBL — Heim 13 run (Eli Treichel kick)
WBL — Heim 1 run (Treichel kick)
WBL — Vatel Henderson 31 pass from Gavin Knutson (Treichel kick)
Rushing — Heim 13-52, Rayshaun Brakes 8-51, Keasan Lipscomb 9-29 Cole Sather 4-16, Avian Akins 3-8, Gavin Knutson 4-1, Henry Wilcoxon 1-1
Passing — Knutson 6-9-142, 0 int
Receiving — Henderson 3-48, Josh Doghor 1-39, Travis Domschot 1-48, Brakes 1-9
Interceptions — Michael Delaney 2
Tackles for loss — Damarion Pollard 2 for -2, Austin Gibson 1 for -4, Jontay Vaulx 1 for -8, Nick Asper 1 for -2, Tolu Oyekunle 1 for -1
