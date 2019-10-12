Mahtomedi fell behind Apple Valley 17-0 in the first quarter and wound up losing to the Eagles 31-8 on Friday evening.
On a cold (35 degrees) evening with a biting wind, the Zephyrs passed for just 11 yards, rushed for 154 and suffered four turnovers, one of them turned into a defensive touchdown.
Mahtomedi (2-5) got on the board in the second quarter on a 30-yard run in the second quarter, making the score 24-8 with Bjorn Sather’s two-point conversion run.
Praml carried seven times for 47 yards and Jordan Hull six for 58 yards. Johnny Devore completed four of nine passes for 11 yards.
Apple Valley (3-4) dominated the first quarter as Tony Anger scored on three- and seven-yard runs and Bilhal Kone booted a 34-yard field goal.
Kone ran for a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and picked off a pass by Benjamin Allen and returned it 28 yards for the final TD in the fourth quarter.
Kone carried nine times for 68 yards and kicked four conversions. Anger carried 24 times and Mahtomedi limited him to 61 yards. Noah Halmar passed just five times, completing four for 46 yards.
Mahtomedi’s tackling leaders were Isaac Honebrink with 12 (five solo), Jackson Bjork with 10 (two solo), and Edward Breien seven (three solo).
Mahtomedi will close the regular season at Simley (6-1) on Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.